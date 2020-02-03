Man arrested after woman “assaulted and raped” on Slough church grounds

A man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on the grounds of a church in Slough.

On Monday, February 3, around 12:45 p.m., the victim approached a member of the public to tell him that she had been raped and that money had been stolen from him at St Mary’s Church between Church Street, Albert Street and Windsor Road in the city center.

Thames Valley police are investigating the attack and arrested a 42-year-old man. He is still in police custody.

The age of the woman who was allegedly raped has not yet been released.

Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Force CID based at the Slough Police Station, said, “We are in the early stages of this investigation, and there will be scene monitors in place in the church area St Mary while our investigations continue. .

“I understand that the local community will be concerned and I would like to reassure the public that we are investigating this incident thoroughly and that there will be an increased police presence in the region for the foreseeable future.

“Do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers on site if you have any information or concerns that you wish to raise.”

Anyone in the area between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Monday who believes they have witnessed something significant is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, 24 hours a day, citing reference 43200037519.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

