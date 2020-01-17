Man arrested after young girl tells MP that he tried to lure her into the car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Along Old Hillsborough Avenue in the Mango region, residents are relieved that a convicted criminal is no longer on the move.

“You are sick,” said Charles Johnson, who moved to the area a week ago. “There is nothing we can do about it. Just pray.”

Johnson was alarmed to learn that Preston Pamphile was accused of luring young girls into his car.

“I think he’s sick. I think you should arrest him and throw the key away,” Johnson said.

Pamphile was arrested on Thursday for ruthless driving, probation violation – simple two-point battery, and probation violation – improper detention.

On January 15, MPs 8 On Your Side announced that he had tried to get a young girl into his car while saying inappropriate things to her.

The next day, MPs chased him in an undercover car. They saw Pamphile trying to lure three other girls and a woman into his Ford Titanium.

“He didn’t wait a second to find his next victim,” said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Granit on Friday.

The investigators praised the young girl for drawing the MPs’ attention to the man’s bizarre behavior.

“The sheriff says it all the time:” If you see something, say something. “And this young woman did just that,” said Granit.

Investigators believe that there may be other victims and urge anyone who saw the suspect or his car to call them.

Pamphile has a history of arrests, including assault and battery, Granit said.

