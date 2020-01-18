Man arrested for alleged cockfighting ring on Clearwater property

CLEARWATER, Florida (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was arrested and charged with cruel animal crimes after a suspected rooster fight ring was found on his property.

Detectives replied to his home on Verona Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon. after complaints about a possible cock fight ring were received.

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said they could see several roosters and the apparent battle ring from the street.

The detectives contacted Juan Ortega, 49, but did not agree to subject the taps to social controls.

A search warrant was issued to the public prosecutor, with which the detectives could enter the property.

Eleven roosters were confiscated and collected by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The detectives said that all 11 roosters showed signs of fighting.

Other items collected from the back yard were a whip, exercise equipment, hair clippers, and syringes. Detectives also said they found a marijuana grow house on the property and collected 20 marijuana plants in the garage.

Additional fees for the alleged marijuana growing house are still pending.

Ortega was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Prison.

