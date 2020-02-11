Man arrested for attempted murder in Merced County, Stevinson

MERCED, California (KFSN) – A man is under arrest accused of killing another man in the North Valley after a disagreement over a relationship.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday February 7, MPs for the Merced County Sheriff said they had received a call regarding shots fired at property along Rosa Road near Highway 140 in Stevinson.

When MPs arrived, they found a 24-year-old man in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in the Modesto region and remains in critical condition.

Detectives discovered that the victim may have had a disagreement with Gary Gregory over a relationship. They followed tracks from Stevinson to Stanislaus County and then to Contra Costa County, where they spoke with family members.

It was then that the suspect went to the Pinole police department on Saturday around 7:45 p.m.

The MPs then brought him back to Merced County, where he was sentenced to prison for attempted murder.

Gregory’s bond is set at $ 500,000.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.