Man arrested for destructive rampage at Bloomingdale’s Connecticut cosmetics department

NORWALK, Connecticut – A violent rampage caught on a surveillance camera shows a man destroying display counters and assaulting a security guard inside a Bloomingdale’s in Connecticut.

Authorities say Justin Gilbertie caused more than $ 100,000 in damage during the rampage.

The incident took place around 6:45 pm Tuesday at the SoNo Collection Mall on 100 Water Street in Norwalk.

Authorities say Gilbertie entered the cosmetics department and started knocking down items and breaking displays.

One of the security guards confronted Gilberte, who allegedly hit him and continued to throw products.

Another security guard attempted to spray Gilberte pepper, but officials said it had done little to stop the rampage.

When the officers arrived, they were able to detain Gilberte after a brief fight.

He is charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal wrongdoing, interference with an officer and breach of the peace.

Police say a security guard and another person were slightly injured.

It was an isolated incident and Bloomingdales is open for business, as is the SoNo Collection mall.

