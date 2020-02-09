Man arrested for entering voter registration tent – Boston Herald

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The office of a Florida sheriff says a man has been arrested for driving through a voter registration tent in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday via social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two counts of severe mistreatment of a person 65 or older, one count of criminal calamity and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The sheriff’s office says delegates responded to the scene after receiving reports of a dispute. According to witnesses, Timm drove a van through a tent where they were busy registering voters.

It was not specified which party of voters registered or that someone had been injured. However, the Republican Party of Duval County said via Twitter that “six volunteers from the Trump campaign were deliberately targeted in registering voters.”

On Sunday morning there was no online legal information for Timm, so it was not known if he had a lawyer. Prison records show that he was still in custody on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday did not immediately return a phone call or email for more information.

In a tweet, GOP Chairman Ronna McDaniel said: “These unprovoked, meaningless attacks on supporters of @ realDonaldTrump must end.”

President Donald Trump has retweeted that message and added, “Be careful of tough guys you play with!”