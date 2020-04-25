Man arrested for selling Molotov cocktails during French riots

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by police in France for selling and delivering pre-brewed cocktails to Molotov to riot police in the Haut-de-Seine department.

The suspect was arrested alongside two alleged accomplices and is said to have been driving around the area, which has been hit by riots every Sunday since Sunday, selling beer bottles full of petrol and cloth metals to riot police in the commune of Gennevilliers.

Police say they found evidence that the 26-year-old had made Molotov cocktails from images stored on his mobile phone. He is said to work as a delivery man and is already known to local police for misdemeanors, reports Le Parisien.

Investigators added that the suspect sold Molotov cocktails on social media, using the Snapchat mobile app to advertise and charged five euros for three Moltovs and ten euros for ten.

The suspect’s phone is also being examined to determine the identity of those who bought his incendiary devices and his accomplices. Police found identical Molotov cocktails in several areas of Gennevilliers.

The commune is located next to the commune of Villeneuve-la-Garenne, site of the motorcycle accident that involved the local police that caused the disorder.

Since the riots in Villeneuve-la-Garenne began, the violence has spread to the Hauts-de-Seine department, the famous Paris no-fly neighborhoods of the Seine-Saint-Denis and other cities and towns across the country.

Aside from multiple attacks on police with fireworks, rocks and other projectiles, there have been two gun attempts in recent days.

The first took place in Strasbourg and saw local youths try to light a fire at the police station with Molotov cocktails.

The second arson attack saw Paul-Langevin Elementary School in Gennevilliers set fire to damage to the principal’s office, two classrooms and a staff room.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email ctomlinson (at) breitbart.com