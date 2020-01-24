BAKER – Baker police have arrested a man for trying to kill his ex.

On Thursday afternoon, the authorities were sent to Boxwood Drive near Groom Road and Landry Drive for a domestic dispute.

They report that they found a bruised woman and a very angry 35-year-old Marsha Chaney who deliberately ran into a property and shouted, “You will learn it today.”

Chaney told the police that he had been separated from the injured and abused woman.

When the authorities spoke to the victim, she told them she was a sitter and spent part of the afternoon looking after a patient at an unknown address before arriving home at around 3:30 p.m. and finding Chaney sitting in a tahoe outside her home.

She said Chaney refused to get out of his vehicle and went into her house.

Shortly thereafter, she said she went outside again and found Chaney ramming his Tahoe into her carport.

She told the police that when Chaney ran away to protect herself, she followed and attacked her.

The bakery police were able to confirm the victim’s testimony with footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

The footage showed Chaney ramming his Tahoe into the victim’s house and then, as the victim ran out of the house, chased and beat her until she passed out.

The police said when they arrested Chaney, he refused to identify himself and acknowledge that he understood his Miranda rights.

He was arrested on charges of domestic violence / battery, second-degree attempted murder, opposed to the arrest by refusing to detect criminal damage, and disrupted the peace-fist encounter.

Chaney was inducted into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.