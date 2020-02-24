[man-arrested-immediately-after-bomb-hoaxes-at-ikea-croydon-and-wallington-asda]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Detectfor specifics of your data defense rights Invalid E mail

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of creating a amount of bomb hoaxes in Croydon, Sutton and nearby in Banstead and Epsom.

Met Law enforcement have been investigating with Surrey Law enforcement after 6 bomb threats were produced in a 7 days.

Officers were initially alerted to Asda on Beddington Lane, in Wallington, at 11.46am on Sunday, February 16, when a bomb threat was produced.

The supermarket was evacuated and the fast paced Beddington Lane was briefly shut although officers investigated.

A second bomb danger was designed at the identical supermarket the next day (Monday, February 17) at one.48pm.

Once again the keep was evacuated.

Then on Friday (February 21) Surrey Law enforcement were alerted to 3 bomb threats.

Officers ended up firstly identified as to a shop on Sutton Substantial Street at 11am, then a grocery store on Banstead Large Avenue at 11.30am right before at last becoming alerted to a danger at a grocery store in Kiln Lane, Epsom.

On just about every event the retailers were being evacuated, officers attended and searched the parts as a precaution.

The sixth bomb threat was built at Ikea at Valley Retail Park, off Purley Way, on Saturday (February 22).

Huge crowds of buyers were being evacuated at four.20pm. Consumers were being reportedly informed to fall their searching and go away as rapidly as attainable, right before ready in the car or truck park.

As soon as once again police attended and searched the area.

To discover out the latest criminal offense stats from where by you reside enter your write-up code under.

Each incident was stood down when no bomb was identified.

The gentleman was arrested in Surrey on Monday (February 24). He continues to be in police custody and the law enforcement investigation continues.