Man arrested in connection with several ATM robberies in Tulare County

VISALIA, California (KFSN) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in several ATM robberies in Tulare County.

Aron Matheson was on parole for burglary and wanted by the authorities. Investigators also say he is responsible for an attempted robbery of an ATM from the Visalia sales counter.

Seen in an intermediate SUV, a surveillance video captures the moments when two men target the Visalia sales counter.

In less than four minutes, one of the two opens the door and ties a rope around the ATM, without realizing that it is fixed to the ground.

We told this story for the first time in December when officers asked for help in identifying two men who had not stolen an ATM from the store.

Detectives say they were contacted by Exeter police, who said they received anonymous information about the suspect’s location.

When authorities investigated Matheson’s home, they found the same clothing worn during the alleged burglary attempt at the Visalia sales counter, as well as other evidence.

Investigators say Matheson tried to leave the area on foot, but the area was surrounded and he was eventually arrested.

