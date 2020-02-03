Man arrested in Delft, accused of planning terrorist attack in Iran

The Dutch police have arrested a man in Delft on suspicion of having planned one or more terrorist attacks in Iran and on membership in a terrorist organization.

The man, a 40-year-old Iranian citizen, is said to be active in the Arab struggle for the liberation of Ahvaz, which supports the independence of the oil-rich southwestern region of Ahvaz. The AMLA is classified by Iran as a terrorist organization, but not by the EU.

The police confiscated telephones and other “devices” from the man’s house and also ransacked his office in Rijswijk, near The Hague, according to a statement by the prosecutor.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Danish police and arrests were also carried out in Denmark, the public prosecutor said.

According to Danish media, three Iranians were arrested between 2012 and 2018 and charged with espionage for Saudi Arabia.

They are also accused of supporting an ASMLA-led attack on a military parade in September 2018 that killed 25 people.

In 2017 ASMLA boss Ahmad Mola Nissi was shot in The Hague.

