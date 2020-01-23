Man arrested in Florida for threatening Ascension Elementary School

ASCENSION PARISH – An elementary school in Ascension Parish is working with law enforcement to combat a verbal threat directed against the school on Tuesday.

Brandon Henry, 26, was arrested near Panama City, Bay County, Florida, for terrorism, ruthless operation, and inappropriate phone calls.

Henry is from St. Amant, the authorities said.

The sheriff’s deputies said the threat was against a G.W. Carver elementary school late Tuesday. The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate.

An earlier statement said: “The Ascension Parish sheriff’s office has been alerted to a verbal threat issued on Tuesday evening against G. W. Carver’s elementary school.”

“Out of caution, we have an increased presence of law enforcement officers on campus today, as is the case with any threat. We can assure you that the school is safe and secure at this time.”