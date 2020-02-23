[man-arrested-in-lethal-stabbing-outside-richard’s-bar-in-west-town]

Charges are pending against a 30-yr-outdated guy subsequent a deadly stabbing late Friday outdoors Richard’s Bar in West Town.

The 30-calendar year-outdated got into an argument with Kenneth Paterimos about 11: 23 p.m. at the bar, found at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., and then stabbed Paterimos various occasions outside the house the bar, according to Chicago police and the Prepare dinner County clinical examiner’s business office.

Paterimos, who lived in Austin on the West Facet, was taken to Stroger Hospital with stab wounds to his neck, back and arm, where by he was pronounced dead much less than an hour later on, authorities said.

The 30-12 months-old was taken into custody at the scene, police claimed.

An autopsy Saturday confirmed he died of his wounds, the Cook dinner County Health-related examiner’s place of work stated, and his death was dominated a murder.

Just after the stabbing, law enforcement tape blocked off the entrance to Richard’s Bar as Place Central detectives investigated.

