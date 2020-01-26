Man arrested on suspicion of murder after non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott died after an attack

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after Jordan Sinnott died after an attack in Retford city center.

Sinnott, who was borrowed from Alfreton Town in Matlock Town, was found unconscious in the city of Nottinghamshire at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning with a suspected skull fracture.

Nottinghamshire police announced that a murder investigation has been launched after tragically confirming Sinnott’s death on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for suspected murder.

A 27-year-old man arrested shortly after the incident, suspected of serious physical harm, remains in police custody.

Officials initially responded to reports that up to eight men and women were involved in the Dominie Cross pub parking lot on Grove Street shortly after 11:25 p.m. on Friday.

Sinnott was hospitalized, where he tragically died on Saturday evening.

Jordan Sinnott died in the hospital on Saturday evening

A 27-year-old man suspected a broken nose during the incident, while a 44-year-old man suspected a broken jaw.

In a statement, an Alfreton Town spokesman said: “Alfreton Town would like to publish the following statement following the overnight incident reported to the Nottinghamshire police.

“We are sad and heartbroken that Jordan passed away shortly before 7pm tonight.

“His family and friends were at his bed with him and we extend our sincere condolences to them at this very sad time.

“Jordan was an exemplary football player and exceptional talent during his time in the Impact Arena. He was closely connected to the manager, the assistant and the players with whom he played on the field.

“The club would ask that privacy be respected during this delicate time for all Reds, Jordan family and friends.

“Rest, Sinbad, we will never forget you.”

Sinnott, who was a midfielder, went through the ranks at Huddersfield and made two league games before playing for Bury, Halifax Town and Chesterfield.

He joined Alfreton Town in 2018 and was loaned to Matlock Town last summer.

On Twitter, Matlock Town wrote, “You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and your first career hat-trick in your last game for the club. Rest out of Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. “

In a statement made before Mr. Sinnott’s death, detective inspector Justine Wilson said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

She added, “This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe that there are still a number of witnesses who have not come forward.”

Matlock Town had previously tweeted that Saturday’s match against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to “tragic and unforeseen circumstances”.

Mr. Sinnott came on loan from Alfreton Town to the club in August last year, which had also canceled Saturday’s game after the incident.