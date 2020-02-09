Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate president

(CNN) – Police arrested a man from Brandon, Florida, outside the White House on Saturday after threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, approached a US Secret Service police officer on patrol and said, “I’m here to assassinate President Donald Trump,” according to an arrest report from the DC Metropolitan Police Department obtained by CNN.

Hedgpeth told the officer that he planned to do it with a knife, which the Secret Service officer confiscated after a search, the report said.

Hedgpeth was placed under arrest, on which date the arresting officer was informed by the secret service that the suspect was a seriously missing / endangered person and a patient with a mental disorder. Hedgpeth was then transferred to the hospital for a mental health assessment where he will be detained until further notice, the report said.

CNN contacted the US secret service for more information.