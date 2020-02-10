Man arrested with machete after being charged with police

A man was arrested after allegedly using a machete to charge the police and force an officer to fire his gun in southeast Melbourne.

The police were faced with the armed man when they arrived on Ashleigh Avenue in Frankston just before 9 p.m. yesterday.

An officer fired a shot that did not hit the man after he allegedly charged the police with the gun.

Police on site in Frankston. (Nine)

“He was then sprayed and arrested by the police,” said Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman.

The man, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, was hospitalized for examination.

The incident triggered an investigation into the Professional Standards Command, which is common when using a police weapon.

“Regional investigators will investigate the circumstances of the incident and, according to the protocol, the Professional Standards Command has been notified when a police weapon is unloaded,” said Sgt Newman.

No police officers were injured.