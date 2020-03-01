man-associated-in-clovis-auto-incident-dies

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — The Clovis Law enforcement Division states a gentleman has died right after a automobile incident in Clovis Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to a simply call just right before 5 p.m. They say on arrival, they identified a male trapped in the driver’s seat of the auto.

Firefighters were capable to extract the gentleman from the seat. He was taken to the clinic, in which he died.

There were two younger little ones in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but authorities say both of those are okay.

An investigation is underway to figure out what brought on the male to crash. No other vehicles had been involved.