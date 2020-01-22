Man attacks woman after she says she no longer wants to watch the impeachment process, police say

YORK COUNTY, PA. – A 53-year-old man is said to have attacked a woman after telling him that she did not care about the impeachment process in the Senate and wanted to look at something else.

It happened at the Scottish Inns in Fairview Township on Tuesday.

The victim informed the police that Lonnie Clark had seen and drunk the whole day of impeachment and was upset. She said that she told Clark that she didn’t care and wanted to see something else that caused him to curse her.

The woman tried to speak to Clark while he was sitting on his lap, but he refused and supposedly started choking her with both his hands.

The police wrote in indictments that the victim broke free and tried to leave, but Clark hit her twice and pushed her again. She tried to walk a second time, but Clark grabbed her by the neck again and hit her, it is said.

The victim then hid in the bathroom and called the police after Clark left the room.

The police added when the charges were raised that the woman had red spots around her neck and a red, swollen right side of her face.

Clark faces the following charges: strangulation, simple assault and harassment, showing court documents.