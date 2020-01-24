Man Behind ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Attacks Riza Aziz For Fraudulent Funding | Malaysia

Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio arrives in New York for the premiere of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” on December 17, 2013. Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort sued ex-Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s stepson, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, for allegedly deceiving him of the source of the funds used to fund the film. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 24 – Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort sued former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s stepson, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, in the United States for allegedly deceiving him about the source of funding for the film Wolf of Wall Street.

Belfort, whose criminal company was the basis of Martin Scorsese’s award-winning film, is demanding $ 300 million in damages from Riza.

According to the LA Times news website, Belfort said he and others had suffered allegations that the film’s funds came from funds allegedly misused by 1MDB in Malaysia.

Belfort filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, California yesterday, naming Red Granite Pictures as a respondent.

Riza was a co-founder of Red Granite Pictures, which financed Wolf of Wall Street, but is now on trial here in Malaysia for money laundering on the same money.

His stepfather Najib is also facing a litany of criminal charges related to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

“Belfort is greatly affected by Red Granite’s impairment of its rights to books / narratives, combined with Red Granite’s inability and / or refusal to use and maximize the rights acquired by Belfort under the terms of the contract, widespread scandals and allegations of significantly damaging their direct involvement, ”the LA Times reported, citing the Belfort complaint.

Belfort claimed that the scandal prevented him from signing another film contract based on a continuation of his life story, which was included in a follow-up book titled Catching Wall Street’s Wolf.

The former stockbroker was convicted of securities fraud in 1999 after living an extravagant life with the money he earned through various stock manipulation programs and pump-and-dump techniques.

He was sentenced to 22 months in prison for testifying against his former accomplices and employees.

The legal representative of Red Granite Pictures reacted to the lawsuit with derision.

“Jordan Belfort’s lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate and highly ironic attempt to get out of an agreement that has made him rich and famous for the first time in his life through legitimate and legitimate means,” the firm’s lawyers were quoted as saying.

Red Granite was one of the organizations mentioned in the US anti-kleptocracy campaign related to 1MDB and voluntarily donated $ 57 million to the country’s Department of Justice through a settlement.