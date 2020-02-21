[man-billed-in-fatal-cta-tunnel-shooting]

A gentleman has been billed in link with the triple taking pictures on the CTA Monday that left a gentleman dead and two other individuals wounded.

Torrez Cathery, 23, was arrested in west suburban Oak Park Thursday, two times after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Chicago law enforcement stated. He was charged with a single depend of to start with-diploma murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cathery was taken into custody by customers of the U.S. Marshals and Chicago Law enforcement officers, according to interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck. He has been arrested 22 times on gun, trespassing, battery and drug costs, between other individuals, according to law enforcement.

Torrez Cathery Chicago police

Police originally stated the early Monday capturing was sparked by a “personal” dispute. Beck extra Thursday that the prior incident included a knife assault that occurred in Oct 2019.

Edward Charleston, 24, was with a group of folks in the tunnel that connects the CTA’s Pink and Blue Traces at Jackson when he regarded Cathery from the Oct incident, Beck stated.

Following observing Cathery, Charleston and the individuals he was with began to follow him. Before long immediately after, Cathery pulled out a nine mm handgun and opened fire, killing Charleston and wounding two others.

“There’s video proof footage, it’s rather surprising online video,” Beck reported.

The CTA stability footage also reveals Cathery shooting one of the victims “execution style,” Beck mentioned. Twelve bullet casings were observed at the scene.

Charleston, 24, was shot in the belly and upper body and afterwards died. Another person was shot in the head and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where by he was in “grave” situation as of Thursday, Beck said.

A 19-yr-aged woman was shot in the back again and taken to the exact same healthcare facility, in which she was detailed in good situation. Police claimed she doesn’t appear to have been involved in the argument among the men.

Two babies — 6-thirty day period-aged twins — have been in the vicinity of the capturing, Beck explained. The small children have been in the group that involved the 3 victims, but the lady who was shot isn’t their mother, he stated.

Cathery is because of in bond court Friday.