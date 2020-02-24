man-billed-with-killing-91-12-months-aged-mom-in-portage,-indiana

A male has been billed with murder immediately after his 91-calendar year-old mother was uncovered useless Sunday with head trauma at their household in northwest Indiana.

Charles H. Trumble, 59, is billed in the demise of his mother, Dixie L. Trumble, Portage police stated in a assertion.

Officers responded to a 911 simply call from a man indicating he had just killed his mother, police claimed.

The found both of those in the dwelling about 7: 10 p.m. in the 5800 block of McCasland Avenue in Portage, police explained.

Dixie Trumble had “obvious head trauma” and was pronounced lifeless at the scene, law enforcement explained.

Charles Trumble was dwelling when officers arrived, but declined to speak with detectives, law enforcement said. He was arrested and later on billed.

“Although no motive was given this appears to be an isolated incident amongst family members and there is no rationale to imagine there is any hazard to the group,” police reported in a assertion.

An autopsy for Dixie Trumble is scheduled for Tuesday, the Portage Coroner’s office said.

Court info was not promptly accessible.