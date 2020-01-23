Man captured on video trying to break into Yucaipa’s house

YUCAIPA, California (KABC) – The doorbell camera captures the moment a man violently tries to break into a house in Yucaipa while an elderly couple is trapped inside.

The incident occurred on Monday around 7:30 p.m. in block 35000 of avenue Persimmon.

The video shows the man at the door. As soon as he opens, the man enters directly. Detectives say it looks like the suspect is under the influence and high on something. They say the act seems to be completely random.

One of the people at home does not let the man get inside anymore and forces him to leave.

As soon as the suspect is outside, he then stands at the door while the people inside call 911.

Yucaipa police say the man tried to open the door several times, knocked on the glass door, and finally left on foot.

The detectives are trying to identify the man in the video.

The video has neighbors on the quiet side street.

Detectives hope the incident serves as a warning to others.

“We don’t know if the person’s intention was to rob the house, potentially assault the people who live there, or if there was something else with them,” said Lt. James Porter, of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. “We will not know until we have had the opportunity to find and speak to this person involved.”

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact the Yucaipa station at (909) 918-2305.

