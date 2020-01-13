Man catches 350 pound perch offshore

Loading...

A 350-pound fish was caught off southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on Facebook.

The enormous fish, identified as Warsaw grouper, was caught in about 600 feet of water on December 29, according to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Photos shared by the FWC on Facebook show the fish standing over a man standing next to it.

“Biologists from the FWRI Age & Growth Lab have estimated the age of this fish to be 50 years old, making it the oldest sample collected for our aging program,” said the FWC. “The acquisition of the otolith from this fish was extremely valuable because samples of larger and older fish are rare.”

According to the FWC, otoliths are the hard structures that lie behind the brain of bony fish. They help to hear the fish, to keep their balance and to orient themselves. Scientists use the growth structure of otoliths to estimate the age of a fish.

Warsaw groupers can reach 7.5 feet in length and 580 pounds in weight. The record for the largest caught in Florida is nearly £ 440.

“Warsaw is characterized by an elongated second spine,” said the FWC. “They are the only groupers with 10 spines. Everyone else has 11. Although adults are usually 180-1700 feet deep, they are occasionally seen on jetties and shallow water reefs in the northern Gulf.”

The FWC said it “does not encourage attacking the grouper” because the species population in the Gulf of Mexico is unknown.

