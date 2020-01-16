Man charged after domestic incident in York City

YORK COUNTY, PA. – A York man is charged after a woman said to the police that he had attacked her and put the end of a butane torch in her ear on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Michael Hinkle is charged with serious bodily harm, banned possession of weapons, terrorist threats, threats to the well-being of children, choking and harassment.

Police were sent to an apartment on Block 100 of South Pershing Avenue on January 15 to report a domestic incident.

According to the lawsuit, when they got home, officials heard a woman crying inside and shouting, “Get him out of here! Arrest him, he hurt me! “

When police officers entered the house, Hinkle ran into the bedroom and began to make threats, according to court records.

The woman told the police that the two were involved in an argument, and when she tried to leave Hinkle, she attacked. The woman also said Hinkle choked her and stuck the end of a butane torch in her ear. According to the lawsuit, the woman’s child was present during the incident.

Officials searched the house and found a loaded weapon and ammunition under the sofa cushion and, according to court documents, direct access to the woman’s child.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 7th.