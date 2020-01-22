Man charged in accident that killed 9-year-old boy said he was drinking, witness told police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man accused of multiple crimes in a hit and run accident that killed a 9-year-old boy fled the scene because of his drinking, according to witness statements to police.

A witness told officers Evaristo Perez Nunez that he returned home the morning of January 7 and appeared to be stressed, according to court documents. The witness said that Nunez told him that he had been involved in an accident.

The officers then contacted another witness who testified that Nunez called him early that morning and told him that he had been involved in an accident but left the scene because he had been drinking beer , according to the documents. He left his SUV on the premises.

Nunez, 32, pleaded not guilty of assault and battery, resulting in death or serious and permanent injury, among others. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when Nunez passed a posted stop sign, not giving in to southbound traffic on Cottonwood Road, which had right of way, police said.

He collided with another vehicle, causing fatal injuries to Emiliano Hernandez, police said. Two other children and two adults in the other vehicle were also injured. Nunez was the sole occupant of his 2004 Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Contacted by the police, Nunez claimed that his SUV had been stolen, but he never reported the crime to the police. He ran when the police tried to arrest him and “resisted the arrest physically and violently” when the police placed him in police custody, according to the documents.

An officer was slightly injured.

Nunez remains in custody for $ 1 million.