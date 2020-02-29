man-charged-with-boy-or-girl-solicitation-by-dating-app

A gentleman has been billed with making an attempt to solicit intercourse by a courting application from a police officer posing as a 15-year-outdated boy.

Jaime Garcia, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony counts of aggravated felony sexual abuse, traveling to fulfill a insignificant, indecent solicitation of a little one and grooming, in accordance to a assertion variety the Cook dinner County sheriff’s workplace.

Garcia responded to an advert on a courting application Feb. 25 and sent sexually explicit messages to someone he imagined was a teenager but was actually an undercover officer, the sheriff’s place of work mentioned. He organized to meet up with the “child” for sexual intercourse and was taken into custody when he arrived.

Decide Paula M. Daleo established his bail at $35,000 for the duration of a listening to Friday at the Maywood Courthouse, in accordance to Cook dinner County court docket information.

Garcia, who lives in Irving Park on the Northwest Facet, was introduced on electronic monitoring following putting up bond, according to court docket information. He is owing back again in court March 12.

