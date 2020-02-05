Man charged with murder of Matthew Scott Bristow in Adelaide

A 29-year-old man was charged with murdering an Adelaide man who died of a chest wound on a footpath.

Matthew Scott Bristow was found collapsed in a Prospect suburb yesterday morning and died at the scene.

The man who was charged with murdering the 43-year-old was refused bail by the police. He is expected to appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court today

Mr. Bristow’s car was found some distance from where he died, and a 40-year-old man was accused of illegally using a car and stealing gasoline.

He was still refused release before the Port Adelaide District Court.

The police said that the second man and woman found were helping the police with their investigation into the murder of Mr. Bristow.

After Mr. Bristow’s body was found, the police raved about the scene. (9Nachrichten)