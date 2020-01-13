Man charged with murdering mother’s boyfriend, burning body

On Friday morning, a Englewood woman said goodbye to her dozing boyfriend and talked to her 20-year-old son before going to work.

Hours later she received a horrifying call from her landlord: there had been a fire in her apartment and there was a corpse on the back porch, Cook County prosecutor said Monday.

The body belonged to the woman’s boyfriend, 41-year-old David Marshall. The wife’s son, Manuel Hunter, was nowhere to be found.

Marshall died of blunt force trauma to the head and did not smoke in his lungs, an indication that he was set on fire after he was killed, assistant attorney James Murphy said.

Firefighters had moved Marshall’s body to the porch after they arrived to find him on a smoldering couch in the living room, as well as an apparently blood-stained stone nearby, Murphy said. The police also found a cloth and a bottle of lighter fluid stained with blood in the apartment, in the 5900 block of South Union.

Hours after firefighters found Marshall, Hunter hit the door of a family member’s house and asked to use the shower, Murphy said. When the police – tipped by Hunter’s mother – turned up at the family member’s house, they saw blood on Hunter’s socks and his work boots, Murphy said.

Hunter, who was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, was ordered to be detained Monday without bail for first-degree murder and arson.

Hunter has been struggling with psychological problems for years and was hospitalized several times, as recently as last fall, his mother told the police. His trips to the hospital usually came after he had gone for extended periods without prescribed medication, Murphy said. Hunter’s mother told the police that he had stopped taking his medication in September.

At the time of last week’s murder, Hunter stood surety for a 2018 aggravated battery from a police officer, Murphy said. In that case, Hunter sprinted across the street in front of a marked police car, after which he reportedly hit and knelt an officer trying to stop him.

Five years ago, Hunter used a hair product to set fire to a cousin’s feet and was kicked from high school in North Dakota for lighting a bathroom fire, Murphy added.