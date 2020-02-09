Man chases suspected driver after his wife’s death

CORONA, California (AP) – A Southern California man tasked with tracking down the driver who killed his wife and mother of eight children led the police to an 85-year-old suspect, the authorities said ,

Brenda Richardson died after a white Lexus hit her motorcycle in Corona last week, the police said.

Her husband Rod Richardson informed KNBC-TV that he had decided to look for the car that hit his wife.

At the intersection where the collision occurred, Richardson noticed the entrance to an apartment complex.

“Something in my heart attracted me and said,” You have to go in, “Richardson told the news broadcaster.

As soon as he entered the complex, he saw a white Lexus with damage to the front passenger door.

“My heart sank,” he said.

He called the Corona police and police arrested Tashiro Isa on suspicion of crime and vehicle-related manslaughter. It was not known whether the 85-year-old Corona resident has a lawyer.

Police Sgt. Chad Fountain confirmed Richardson’s account, the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper reported on Saturday.

Richardson said he was moved to act because the grief of losing his wife and mother to his children was overwhelming.

“If your older children fall to the floor crying, they have no control,” he said. “Your younger children wake you up in the middle of the night and say they missed them, that’s a lot.”

Richardson said his wife had worked at Veterans Administration in Long Beach for decades. The family opened a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses.