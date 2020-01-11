Man City boss about the new transfer links from Bayern Munich to Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero record and more

Loading...

Pep Guardiola, chief of Man City, has admitted that he has no control over the future of Leroy Sane.

The 23-year-old was the goal of the Bundesliga champions last summer, but stayed in Manchester after a serious knee injury in August.

Getty Images – Getty

Leroy Sane’s future is uncertain

Sane is on the verge of returning to first team training, but has yet to commit to his future in Man City as his current contract expires at the end of next season.

When asked about Sane’s future, Guardiola said ahead of his team’s trip to Aston Villa: “It’s a question for Leroy, his agents, and the club. I’m not involved.

“The important thing now is that he recovers well. Then he knows what we believe in him, what we think of him and the rest is up to him and the club.

“It’s not uncomfortable because I can’t see him on the field. He’s a nice person, I know him pretty well. I was the guy who pushed the club and asked him to come here.

“But everyone has their own family, wishes and dreams. Where you were three years ago is not the same as where you are now.

“I want him to be fit now. His knee looks really good, but after that it’s none of my business. His own future is not in my hands. “

The best articles from Guardiola’s pre-game press conference can be read below.

On the upcoming return of Aymeric Laporte

“He trains every day, he feels good after training and the day after he feels good, that’s good news.

“I don’t know when he’ll be ready to play some games.

“He is moving well on the field, the surgery was good and we are waiting for the doctors until he can start playing.”

AFP or licensor

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte has had a knee injury since August

On Sergio Aguero, one goal away from Thierry Henry’s Premier League goal total (175)

“If he could score more goals than a legend like Henry, it’s an incredible feat. He’s an incredible striker. He can score from anywhere.”

On Jack Grealish

“He is an exceptional player, I didn’t know him before I came here, he played in the championship, he is an exceptional player.”

Getty Images – Getty

Jack Grealish has been an outstanding player for Aston Villa this season

At Aston Villa

“You have to play against all teams, it’s a strong club, it’s a fantastic stadium.

“They have changed their line-up in the last few games and have played more than five times in the back, maybe because of the big injury they had (against Wesley Moraes).

“We will try to maintain the momentum that we have.”