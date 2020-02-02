Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants to target former Premier League boss Richard Scudamore in Liverpool’s dominance

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has focused on former Premier League boss Richard Scudamore.

In August 2018, Scudamore said he hoped City would have more title challengers than they won after their 100-point season.

Getty Images – Getty

The Pep Guardiola team are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool

He said: “It’s not a disadvantage for the city’s excellence, but we want the season to continue until the end.”

“I would like to have several trophies that will be needed in different locations on the last day because we don’t know how it will end.”

Scudamore retired in November 2018, but Guardiola insists that those who wanted challengers for his team should fear Liverpool.

The Reds have a whopping 22 points lead at the top of the table after the 0-2 defeat against Tottenham on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “You are far away, unstoppable and many points (clear).

AFP

Richard Scudamore retired in November 2018

“Of course it’s now a matter of organizing other competitions and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

“Two years ago, when we had 100 points, we (Manchester) United ended up 19 points ahead and Liverpool were strong at that time.

“The team is good and I like the way my team plays, but it is not enough, we are far away and the distance is so big and it is the reality.

“For the past two seasons, it has been a man, the Premier League owner, who says this cannot happen again, and it is not good for the Premier League if City wins the title this way.”

“Now, in Liverpool, you have to worry about owning the Premier League.”