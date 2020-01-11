Man City fan gets a five-year ban on football matches for racially abusing Raheem Sterling, the “favorite player” after his goal

Loading...

A Manchester City fan has been banned from playing football for five years because of racist abuse of Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry, who previously referred to Sterling as his favorite player, pleaded guilty to using racist language after the city’s star struck Bournemouth in December 2018.

Getty Images – Getty

Raheem Sterling was racially abused by one of his supporters at Etihad

The 58-year-old season ticket holder must also perform 200 hours of community service.

He was reported to the police by other fans who were horrified by the incident during the 3-1 Premier League win for City.

In a testimony, a supporter said, “I was shocked and offended and felt sick when I heard it.”

In defense, Tahir Ayub said: “(He) recognized the mistake in his words almost immediately after they were said.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Brentford vs. QPR (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Chelsea vs. Burnley (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Tottenham v Liverpool (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Cardiff vs. Swansea (Sunday, 12 noon) – talkSPORT 2

“During his interview with the police, he apologized and clearly regrets what he said.

“This is not a case where a player has been targeted on the opposing team. This comment is actually made when Raheem Sterling scores a goal to bring City 2-1.”

“He’s one of Mr. Baldry’s favorite players. He says he would hug him and kiss him because he scored that goal.”

“He said it as a passionate comment during a celebration, but he regretted it almost immediately after saying it.”

Neil Warnock explains the difference between Man City and Liverpool