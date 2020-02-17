[Man City: Gary Neville predicts that City will revoke the European ban | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTMLe2bccf77e9264bcce94fb64eaf38bcc211%

Jamie Carragher believes it would be a polluted victory if Manchester City won the Champions League, but Gary Neville hopes the club will ban his ban.

Gary Neville of Sky Sports predicted that Manchester City will win his appeal to overturn his two-year ban on European football.

The city faces a two-year ban on European competition for breaches of the rules of Fair Financial Play, a decision that the club will appeal to the Court of Sports Arbitration.

“I think City will beat FFP,” Neville said. “I have no confidence in UEFA to do the right thing. I think it will be revoked.”

“I have no faith in them at all, I think they are hopeless organizations that only apply erratic disciplinary sanctions.”

“I think City will beat them on the courts. He will be trapped on the courts for some time, but I think City will win in the end.”

Neville also does not believe that the City will suffer a massive exodus of players if the ban is maintained.

“I don’t believe in this thought that players will leave, and everyone will end up wanting to move out of Manchester, I think they will show a level of patience, those who see it in the long term, but it does.” cause them a problem from the point of view of perception. “

Companion Sky sports Expert Jamie Carragher believes UEFA will be “desperate,quot; for Pep Guardiola’s team, which faces Real Madrid in the first round of the knockout stage, will not win the tournament in May.

“What would happen if the City won this competition this season? They are the favorites, they are one of the best teams in the competition,” said Carragher Monday Night Football.

“He would make fun of that.

“UEFA will be desperate for Manchester City to be defeated by Real Madrid, absolutely desperate.”

“Can you imagine that UEFA has to give the cup in Istanbul to a Manchester City player?

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is currently 25 points behind Liverpool leader

“The first question that Pep Guardiola will be asked after the game is whether it is a false victory. He will be asked if they should be in the competition.”

“If they win it, it will almost be contaminated.

“I think UEFA should have taken City out of the competition at this time or they should have left this decision until the end of the season.”

Neville is not a fan of Financial Fair Play

Neville sympathizes with Manchester City because he believes that Financial Fair Play is not the right system to protect clubs.

“I always thought that FFP is the wrong way to apply the rules,” Neville said. Monday Night Football.

“Ultimately, if the owners sign club contracts, they should have the money to fulfill the contracts. I think the owners of Manchester City have succeeded.”

“If you look at what Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester and Blackburn date back to the days of Jack Walker, those clubs under Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, which have all the income and tradition of being able to compete under FFP.”

“What we are saying is that FFP represses investment in football clubs that can stimulate communities, such as Blackburn and other clubs.”

“Suggesting that Manchester City could catch Manchester United through sustainable organic growth makes no sense. Manchester United is so far ahead of revenue, with the scale, with the fan base, yet compared to the City The only way City could reach a level playing with Manchester United was through the owner’s investment.

“I like it from the point of view that I want Manchester City to succeed? No, because I would rather Manchester United succeed, but the idea of ​​being anti-competitive in football is ridiculous.”

“The idea that the same two or three clubs can win each year through financial power is anticompetitive.”

“Obviously I own Salford. We could never do what we are doing if we could not invest in our club.”

“We are saying that we should essentially create a status quo in football, almost like a franchise.”

“I think the best clubs in Europe, such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid, would take football to a franchise model if we didn’t have the appearance of owners who could invest in other clubs.”

“There are negative aspects to that and we have seen horror stories in which the owners have invested in clubs but then have not continued with their investment. That has to stop, but there are other ways to stop it without applying FFP.”

“So, I have a real problem with FFP and I have done it for seven or eight years.”

Keane on positive aspects for the city

Much of the speculation after the news of the City ban has focused on the possibility that some of the names of the stars want to leave the club if they are denied European football.

“It’s a big hit for them, obviously,” Keane said. Monday Night Football.

“From the point of view of the players, if he were in that locker room, the essential thing is that they will probably appeal him. A ban of one year can be understood, but two years are a great blow.

“The only other side is that this year could make them even more determined to try to win it. You have to try to see the positive aspects.”

“However, we are talking about Man City and we have to remind ourselves that they have never been in a final. There is no guarantee that they would win in the next one or two years.”

“Obviously it is very damning for the club in terms of its brand, financial aspect and the attraction of the best players.”

“But there are still many challenges out there, such as winning the league title. And when you have Pep Guardiola in your football club, you will continue to attract very good players.”