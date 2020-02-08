Man City has a thigh injury for weeks, confirms Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling “for weeks” as he recovers from a thigh injury.

The England international had to take a break after last week’s 0-2 defeat in the Premier League at Tottenham.

Getty Images – Getty

Raheem Sterling suffered a thigh injury against Tottenham

Man City is still unclear on how long Sterling will be absent and whether or not he can face Real Madrid in the Champions League on February 26.

The 25-year-old has played eleven goals and two assists in 23 of City’s 25 Premier League games this season, but he will miss Sunday’s game against West Ham.

“It’s a thigh injury and we’ll see,” said the Spaniard at his pre-game press conference Friday.

“Of course it will take weeks, but we’ll see Leicester, [Real] Madrid and the rest of the games before I know it. I don’t know at the moment.

“It is a problem, but it is a problem that we had when [Ilkay] Gundogan was down for six months in the first year and [Aymeric] Laporte for four or five months this season.

“It is always a problem, but it is what it is. Unfortunately, this happens to the players during the season.”

Getty Images – Getty

Sterling’s injury is another problem for Pep Guardiola, whose side is 22 points behind Liverpool in Man City

Guardiola had better news regarding German winger Leroy Sane, who almost returns after knee surgery after missing most of the season.

Sane has had a break since his Community Shield injury against Liverpool last August.

The Hammers’ visit will be too early for the 24-year-old aviator, but he could find out in the coming weeks.

Guardiola added: “He started training with us, but he is still not there. If you have an injury, especially for six months, you do not train for a week and are immediately there.

Getty Images – Getty

Sane inhibited Community Shield’s win against Liverpool last August

Jamie O’Hara says Man City can still have a better season than Liverpool

“You need to regain the pace, rhythm and confidence in your knee and not think about the injury. It takes time.

“It’s not like an ankle or a muscle injury. This injury takes time. It takes weeks.

“It is important that the operation was perfect and that he is recovering incredibly well. He will come back stronger than before, but now he needs a little time.”