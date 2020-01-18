Man City is contested by Crystal Palace on his death, Chelsea suffers a pitiful defeat, Tottenham and Arsenal draw

Crystal Palace scored the last goal for Man City’s unconvincing title win when he scored a 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium in the final moments.

Sergio Aguero scored two goals and achieved a breathtaking turnaround after Palace spent most of the game in front, but the Eagles weren’t done yet.

Palace stunned Man City in injury time

Wilfried Zaha’s flank was deflected by Fernandinho over time, leaving the champions 13 points behind Liverpool after two more games.

There was also a heartache for Chelsea, who suffered defeat in injury time at the kick-off in Newcastle.

Isaac Hayden passed Kepa Arrizabalaga after a cross from the left to give the Magpies a surprise win in an otherwise uneventful match.

Hayden’s late goal stole the three points ahead of Chelsea

This gives the next blues rival, Manchester United, the chance to narrow the gap to fourth place. The Red Devils meet out-of-control leader Liverpool in Anfield on Sunday.

The wolves fought dramatically as they left two goals behind and defeated Southampton 3-2 at St. Marys.

The Saints saw another notable success when Jan Bednarek and Shane Long put them in the lead in the first half.

But Pedro Neto quickly retreated after the break before Raul Jimenez’s double shook the wolves’ hopes for a top 4 result.

Jimenez was the hero of the wolves

Paulo Gazzaniga came to Tottenham’s rescue early in the day and Watford was saved by a millimeter in the 0-0 draw on Vicarage Road.

At the bottom of the table, both teams ended up with ten men when Norwich Bournemouth created more misery with a 1-0 win over the Cherries in their sixth relegation game.

Steve Cook was knocked out because of a very deliberate handball before Teemu Pukki was knocked out – and the Canaries lost Ben Godfrey within 14 minutes.

Cook was sent for this bold handball

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish saved an important point for Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw in Brighton and West Ham played a draw at home against Everton. Hundreds of Hammers fans protested in front of the London stadium against the current owners of the club before the game.

Below you can see all Premier League results on Saturday 18th January.

Watford 0-0 Tottenham

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United

Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Norwich 1-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-3 wolves

West Ham 1-1 Everton

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea

