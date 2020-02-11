Man City is getting ready for a terrible encounter when the game against West Ham is postponed due to a storm Ciara move

Manchester City have announced the prospect of a nightmarish clash after the Premier League clash with West Ham was postponed.

The clash on Sunday at Etihad was canceled for security reasons when Storm Ciara swept through the northwest of the country.

AFP or licensor

Guardiola was an advocate of the number of games in the English football calendar

It is not yet known when the game will take place, but City is struggling with a number of hectic games by the end of the season. More have to be added if they are successful in different competitions.

They are the only team in the first division that is still fighting on four fronts and has reached the Carabao Cup final.

The Premier League game against Arsenal, originally scheduled for March 1, has already been postponed as Wembley plays Aston Villa.

After the return of the Champions League in late February and the fifth round of the FA Cup in the middle of the week, the men of Pep Guardiola will be playing twice a week until March 8 after the return of football.

Simon Jordan criticizes Pep Guardiola for suggesting that a cup competition should be scrapped

When City reaches the semi-finals of the Champions League, they have only three weeks to play midweek games between March 9 and May 11.

However, that would be reduced to one if City reached the FA Cup semi-finals as other Premier League games would have to be rearranged.

While the city will urgently recover in the next two weeks, the hectic end of the season awaits after the winter break.

Guardiola has vocalized against the number of games in the English football calendar and recently called for the abolition of a cup competition.

Getty Images – Getty

The clash in the city could affect participation in the Champions League

He said: “It is not sustainable. We demand a lot from the players, it is too much. We told them when we were in the Premier League. You should think about it, but all managers have complained about it and they don’t care.

“Eliminating competitions, eliminating competitions. Fewer games, fewer competitions, fewer teams, more quality, less quantity.

“There are 18 teams in the Bundesliga, not 20, one cup, not two. They have a break in Spain.

“The fans go to the theater, the cinema, and restaurants. People can live without football for a while – that’s not a problem. It is too much.”

,