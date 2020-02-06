Man City Makes Bold Statement About Lionel Messi

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 21: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona watches during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on December 21, 2019 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

Barcelona unveils summer intentions with Arsenal star Kian Long

Lionel Messi has been from Barcelona since the very beginning of his career…

It’s November 16, 2003, Lionel Messi, 16, prepares to face the last fifteen minutes against Porto by José Mourinho in the Champions League. The youngster made several good contributions in his short cameo and just like that, a star was born.

Now throw your mind into the present and almost two decades later Messi has won everything at club and personal level. The Argentinian will be the first to admit that he owes most of his illustrious career to the confidence that Barcelona instilled in him at a young age. And by way of reimbursement, Messi stayed alongside his club.

There has always been talk of the Argentine moving away from Barcelona, ​​but no movement has ever materialized. This only adds to the romantic story of Messi’s career and many call him to retire to Camp Nou with Barcelona.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City Premier League champions dream of acquiring Messi’s world class services. The report says citizens see themselves as Messi’s first choice if he goes on a free transfer this summer.

Although the Barcelona hierarchy is clearly trying to tie the Argentinian to a longer contract, he is free to discuss a free transfer with other clubs in the meantime.

Obviously, Messi had fruitful moments under Pep Guardiola when he was director of Barcelona, ​​but it will take more than that to persuade Messi to leave Barcelona. He loves the club and the club loves him back, so much so that Messi is known for calling the shots sometimes behind the scenes.

Manchester City can dream but as long as fans know it is only a dream and not to hope. I’m not ruling out the possibility that Messi will join City because anything can happen in football, but I will say I can’t see it happening personally.

Next: Barcelona specifies its summer intentions with the Arsenal star

Do you think Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona?