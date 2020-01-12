Man City star Sergio Aguero overtakes Alan Shearer in most Premier League hat tricks

Loading...

Sergio Aguero has achieved the most hat tricks in Premier League history.

The 31-year-old won 6-1 against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero made history at Villa Park

Now he has overtaken Newcastle legend Alan Shearer in a record day of Premier League hat tricks.

Aguero also surpassed Thierry Henry’s best scorer record and became the player with the highest score in the Premier League.

Most hat-tricks in Premier League history

Sergio Aguero – 12

Alan Shearer – 11

Robbie Fowler – 9

Harry Kane, Thierry Henry and Michael Owen – 8th

Wayne Rooney – 7

Luis Suarez – 6

Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robin van Persie and Ian Wright – 5

The former Arsenal striker scored 175 goals in north London in nine years.

Aguero’s statistics are incredible – since joining Man City in 2011, he has scored 177 league goals in 255 games.

Harry Kane is currently the best player in eight top hat tricks when it comes to catching aguero.

It was a relentless effort by Pep Guardiola’s side, who won 4-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Riad Mahrez (2), Agüero and Gabriel Jesus.

The Argentine attacker scored two more goals in the second half to further humiliate Villa in his own garden.