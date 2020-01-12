Man City star Sergio Aguero sets a stunning Premier League scoring record set by Arsenal icon Thierry Henry

Loading...

Is there a better striker in Premier League history than Sergio Aguero?

Since moving to Manchester City in 2011, he has strived to score goals very effectively.

Aguero has a Thierry Henry Premier League scoring record

Aguero was at the heart of Man City’s success and, above all, scored THIS dramatic winner in added time against QPR to give the club its first Premier League title in 2012.

However, he did not get the recognition he deserved from people outside the club.

It was only in the 2017/18 season that Man City won the title by one kilometer and finally made it into the PFA Premier League team of the year.

He broke the club’s best goal scorer this season.

But now everyone agrees on its class. Premier League legend Alan Shearer described Aguero as the best foreign import the league has ever had.

Well, Aguero has now set a record that no doubt supports Shearer’s view.

The Argentinian scored Man City’s third goal at Aston Villa on Sunday, equating him with 175 goals in the Premier League to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Will Aguero beat Henry’s record?

Aguero is now fifth in the all-time list, but is now the top scorer outside the UK.

He did it in 255 games, while Henry scored in 258, so Aguero had to score either in the second half at Villa Park or in City’s home games at Crystal Palace or away at Sheffield United to overtake Henry in less time.