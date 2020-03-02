man-claimed-lacking-from-far-south-side

A 30-12 months-aged male claimed lacking from the Considerably South Side could be disoriented, police mentioned.

Gregory Stewart was past found Feb. 27 in close proximity to the spot of 115th Street and Yale Avenue, on the border of Roseland and West Pullman, Chicago police explained in a lacking particular person notify.

Stewart was donning a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and black hat.

Law enforcement questioned any person who is aware his location to contact Space South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.