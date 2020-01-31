Man convicted in I-94 crash that killed 3 rejected motion to refuse requests

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:25 CST / Updated: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:25 CST

A judge from the Dunn district rejected an application to refuse to admit guilt in the murder of 40-year-old Serghei Kundilovski.

He was convicted of killing three people in a crash on I-94 in July 2017. Officials say he was driving the wrong way on the Interstate when he crashed into another vehicle and killed three Minnesota men.

Kundilovski pleaded guilty to three ruthless murders of intoxicated vehicle use later this year and was sentenced to 75 years in prison. 25 years for each victim killed.

Kundilovski’s lawyers, however, made a request last month to withdraw his expressions of guilt, saying that he had not knowingly or intelligently asserted the reasons and no interpreter had been provided.

Kundilovski is being held in the Maximum Security Prison in Waupun.