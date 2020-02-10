Man convicted of conspiracy to attack London landmarks

A man was found guilty of planning a vehicle and weapon attack on London landmarks outside Buckingham Palace, just over a year after he was released from attacking the police with a sword.

The London Woolwich Crown Court jury found Mohiussunnath Chowdhury guilty of preparing terrorist acts and other terrorist charges.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was convicted of planning a terrorist attack on busy tourist attractions in London. (AP / AAP)

According to the prosecutor, the 28-year-old chowdhury was planning a van, gun, or knife attack on targets such as Madame Tussauds’ wax museum, the London gay parade, and an open sightseeing bus.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said during the trial that Chowdhury wanted to “cause death and suffering to non-Muslims” after receiving sermons from extremist preachers, including Al-Qaida Anwar Al-Awlaki.

He confided in his plans to hide police officers who claimed to be extremists and was arrested in July.

Chowdhury, who lived in Luton, north of London, had been on police radar for some time.

In 2017, he was charged with preparing an act of terror after slitting police officers with a sword in front of Buckingham Palace.

Chowdhury’s sister, Sneha Chowdhury, was convicted of not disclosing information about terrorist acts (Getty)

He was acquitted in December 2018 after alleging in a trial that he tried to provoke the police to shoot him.

Prosecutors said Chowdhury later boasted of deceiving the jury in its first trial.

Chowdhury is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13. His sister Sneha Chowdhury was convicted for not disclosing information about terrorist acts, and is later convicted.