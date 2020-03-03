man-convicted-of-sending-mexican-drug-traffickers’-dollars-to-china-from-chicago

A Chinese national was convicted past week of laundering around $500,000 for Mexican drug traffickers by sending it to China through Chicago.

Xianbing Gan, 49, was convicted in federal courtroom on 3 counts of revenue laundering and one count of running an unlicensed cash transmitting small business, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois stated. The jury acquitted him of conspiracy to commit revenue laundering.

Even though residing in Guadalajara, Mexico, Gan coordinated the transfer of $534,206 in drug proceeds from Chicago to a variety of lender accounts in China, with the top objective of returning the money again to traffickers in Mexico, prosecutors claimed. On one particular money pickup, however, the courier was basically an undercover law enforcement agent.

Gan was arrested in November 2018 at Los Angeles Global Airport in the course of a layover from Hong Kong to Mexico, prosecutors explained.

Gan could face up to 65 decades in prison, prosecutors claimed. Every single cash laundering count carries a optimum sentence of 20 yrs, though the dollars transmitting conviction is punishable by up to five several years. He will be sentenced Might 21.