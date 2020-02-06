Man dies after air ambulance lands near Crawley Sainsbury’s

A man died after a heart attack outside Sainsbury’s in Crawley this afternoon.

MyLondon received reports of a “ police incident in progress ” at around 2:30 p.m. today (Thursday February 6) and of an air ambulance landing near Crawley Avenue amid rumors that a man was dead.

After contacting the police, it was confirmed that officers were called to the scene by paramedics after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Unfortunately, the 63-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Sussex police said: “Police were called by paramedics at Sainsbury’s, Crawley Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, to report a man in cardiac arrest.

“Officers went to the scene and, unfortunately, a 63-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

“The death is not considered suspicious. Relatives have been informed.

“The matter has been referred to the coroner.”

