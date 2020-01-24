Man dies after Audi crash in tree in Croydon

A man died after an Audi crashed into a tree in Croydon.

Emergency services were called to Kent Gate Way, Addington at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 to report an accident.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and discovered that the vehicle had collided with a tree.

The driver of the Audi – a 38-year-old man – was declared dead at the scene.

“His relatives have been informed,” said a spokesman for the metropolitan police.

“Investigations into the circumstances are underway, but at this early stage, no other vehicle is believed to be involved in the collision.”

A police cordon was installed at Kent Gate Way after the accident, while a number of police vehicles were parked on the road.

Social media reports suggest that an NPAS helicopter was also deployed.

One person said, “Did I have supper with the sudden police presence in New Addington? Spotted more than 3 police vans and a helicopter had been going around in the past hour. Anyone know anything?”

All witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Catford on 020 8285 1574. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Do you know the man who died? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an email to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

