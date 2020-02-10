Man dies after falling from A20 bridge at Sidcup

A man died after falling from a bridge on a main road in Sidcup.

The man fell from Frognall Corner on the Sidcup bypass around noon today (Monday February 10) and was sadly declared dead on the scene.

Police were called to the scene at 11:45 am in the wake of concerns for human well-being.

The incident is not treated as a suspect.

The Sidcup bypass was closed by emergency services following the incident.

There are long delays with the re-routing of vehicles via the ramps. Road closures remain in place.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The police were called at around 11.45 am on Monday February 10 following concerns about the well-being of a man on a bridge over the A20 in Sidcup, Bexley .

“The man fell from a height and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His relatives are being informed. A number of road closures remain in place.

“At this stage, the incident is not treated as a suspect.”

You don’t have to suffer in silence if you have mental health issues.

Here are some groups you can contact when you need help.

Samaritans: call 116 123 24 hours a day or send an email to jo@samaritans.org, in complete confidentiality.

Childline: Telephone 0800 1111. Calls are free and will not appear on your bill.

PAPYRUS: A voluntary organization supporting adolescents and young suicidal adults. Tel 0800 068 4141.

Depression Alliance: a charity for people with depression. No telephone support but offers useful resources and links to other information.

Students Against Depression: A website for depressed, moody, or suicidal students. Learn more here.

Bullying UK: a website for children and adults affected by bullying. Learn more here.

Campaign Against Miserable Life (CALM): For young men who feel unhappy. There is a website and a help line: 0800 58 58 58.

Were you there? Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

For live updates, follow our blog here.

.