Man dies after fierce dispute over Super Bowl in California

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 3:57 PM EST / Updated: February 2, 2020 / 3:57 PM EST

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man in California who was shot on Saturday after an argument with another man about the Super Bowl died, police in Fresno said on Sunday.

Officials responded to Tuolumne and B streets near Highway 99 at around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim, Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

A homeless man approached the victim, a 20’s Latino man who was visiting from out of town grilled people and started a dispute with the victim about the Super Bowl because they liked different teams.

The dispute escalated and the homeless shot the victim in the stomach with a makeshift weapon, Chamalbide said.

The victim was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery before his death.

Chamalbide said the suspect, who was identified as a Latino in the 1930s, was later detained with the help of nearby witnesses.

Officers combed the area for the makeshift weapon.

