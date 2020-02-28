man-dies-immediately-after-crashing-into-tree-in-close-proximity-to-st.-charles

A 25-yr-previous Creston guy died and a different was injured immediately after crashing a motor vehicle Thursday into a tree close to St. Charles.

A Chevy Trailblazer was headed north about 4 p.m. when it remaining the roadway and strike a tree, ejecting each occupants, just before Fox River and Weber drives, the Kane County sheriff’s business office stated in a statement.

The driver, Austin B. Johnsen, was taken to Delnor Medical center in Geneva and pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office environment mentioned.

The passenger, a 26-year-previous Sycamore person, was flown to Excellent Samaritan Healthcare facility in Downers Grove for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.