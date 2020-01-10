Man dies in a second fatal garbage can accident this week

Loading...

EVANSVILLE, Ind., January 9 (UPI) – For the second time this week, a man was killed in an accident.

58-year-old Chester Cleveland crashed into a commercial grain bin at Whitaker Granary near Manteno, Illinois on Wednesday.

Cleveland, who had been with the company for 40 years, had cleaned the silo with another employee, Heriberto Reyes, 29, said Ken McCabe, deputy head of the Kankakee Sheriff’s Office in Kankakee County.

The trash can was almost empty, so the two of them worked near the floor. At around 11:00 a.m., they decided to leave the trash can for lunch, McCabe said. To do this, they had to climb a steel ladder attached to the side of the waste bin.

Reyes was the first to reach the top. When he turned to look down the ladder, he saw Cleveland fall. Firefighters said he probably fell about 70 feet.

Reyes “said there was dust and condensation on the ladder,” said McCabe.

Reyes called for help and then climbed back into the trash can to check on his colleague.

“When he went back downstairs, (Cleveland) was still conscious and complaining of pain,” said McCabe.

It took several hours for the rescue workers to enter the trash can.

“It was difficult access,” said Manteno fire chief Scott O’Brien. “The trash can had an older steel reinforcement ladder. It wasn’t safe enough that we went down. We don’t want other people to get hurt during the rescue. We needed a rope rescue team.”

Cleveland was dead when rescue workers pulled him out of the silo.

The U.S. labor agency is investigating the incident, O’Brien said. The grain elevator company declined to comment.

OSHA recently fined a grain plant in North Dakota with $ 190,000 after one of its employees died.

A cereal accident claimed another man’s life in Indiana on Monday. Daniel Haupert, 66, suffocated in a ton of soybeans on his farm in Urbana.