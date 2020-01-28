Man dies in wakeboard accident in Pitt Town, NSW

A man died after wakeboarding in the Hawkesbury River in Pitt Town, northwest of Sydney.

Today, just before 3:30 p.m., New South Wales Ambulance responded to an emergency call and dispatched three crews together with a Careflight crew on site.

“When paramedics arrived at the scene, it was extremely hectic,” said Joe Ibrahim, Operations Manager at NSW Ambulance Duty.

“The report we received said the man was wakeboarding at the breakdown. A boat managed to pull him out of the water and the CPR was launched before we arrived.”

Paramedics treated the man, who was probably in his forties, but was cardiac arrested and could not be saved.

“It was extremely traumatic for everyone involved, and our paramedics worked hard on the man and did everything they could,” said Ibrahim.

“The people on the boat have done an incredible job of saving someone’s life and should be commended.”

The head of operations at NSW Ambulance Duty Operations also warned: “Accidents can happen within a second, but the effects remain with those involved for a lifetime.”

“Our hearts and minds are with the family,” he said.

A report is prepared for the coroner.